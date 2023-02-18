Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells 10,484 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NKTR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

