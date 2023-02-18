Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,672.00.

IKTSY opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

