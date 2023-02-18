ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 9,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 43,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

ioneer Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

