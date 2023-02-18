IPVERSE (IPV) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $9,631.82 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

