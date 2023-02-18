Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Trading Up 9.6 %

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares in the company, valued at $32,906,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.56 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

