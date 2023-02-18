Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.85 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 30.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

