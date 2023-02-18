iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 454,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,318,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 709.6% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

