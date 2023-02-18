Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

