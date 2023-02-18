Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $13.03 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,340 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.7 %

SCCO stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

