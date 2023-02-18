Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $24.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,666,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWZ opened at $28.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

