Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.