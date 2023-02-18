Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $44.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

