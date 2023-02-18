Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

