Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201,399 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 5.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.20% of Vale worth $125,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE opened at $17.02 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

