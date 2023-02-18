Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 984,573 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 984,573 shares during the quarter. América Móvil makes up about 2.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $61,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.65 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

