J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.22. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,394 shares changing hands.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
