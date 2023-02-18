JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for 1.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 865,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBGS stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

