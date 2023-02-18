Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

AIR stock opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business’s 50-day moving average is €115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.28.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

