Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for a.k.a. Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AKA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 0.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
