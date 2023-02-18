Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for a.k.a. Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AKA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AKA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

