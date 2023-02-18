Jeffrey S. Powell Acquires 600 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Powell purchased 600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $14,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,952.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNB Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $516.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

