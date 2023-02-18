JOE (JOE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.81 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. JOE has a market cap of $87.43 million and $3.81 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,564,658 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

