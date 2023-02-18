Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. 2,831,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

