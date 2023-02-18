Joystick (JOY) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $18.39 million and $26,726.18 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09273718 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,988.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

