Joystick Price Reaches $0.0905 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Joystick has a total market cap of $18.54 million and $30,593.41 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00215574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,574.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09273718 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,988.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

