JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPMMY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

