JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €14.50 ($15.59) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.