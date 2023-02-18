JUNO (JUNO) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded 5% higher against the dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $94.13 million and $409,768.67 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00422641 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.95 or 0.27996494 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,425,179 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars.

