Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

KRR has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 0.83. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.38 and a 12-month high of C$7.55.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

