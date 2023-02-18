KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 1,553,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,199. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KBR by 112.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

