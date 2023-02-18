Kevin D. Barber Acquires 5,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director Kevin D. Barber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Intevac Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Partner Cap Sec raised Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
