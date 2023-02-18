Kin Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $261,290.93 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
