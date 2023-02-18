Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Price Up 1%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.11 and last traded at $217.11. Approximately 22 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.01.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.49.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud services, including enterprise cloud services, finance cloud services, industry cloud services, and other cloud services; and enterprise resource planning (“ERP“) business, including development and sales of software products, sales of hardware products, provision of implementation services, software solution consulting services, maintenance services, upgrade services, and other supporting services.

