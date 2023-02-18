Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.
Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE KGC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
