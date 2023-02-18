Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 83.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

