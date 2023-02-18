Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.8 %
Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Kinross Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
