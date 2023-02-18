Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Klabin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $7.68 on Friday. Klabin has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0105 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Klabin

KLBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.