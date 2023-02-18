Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $161.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($182.80) to €162.00 ($174.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €143.00 ($153.76) to €140.00 ($150.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($204.30) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

