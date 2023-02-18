Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,176 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

