Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,683,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,591. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45.

