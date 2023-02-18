Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,506. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

