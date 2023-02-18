Kujira Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $73.67 million and approximately $313,601.53 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.68313019 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $351,031.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

