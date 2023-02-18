Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.26. 816,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,464. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.97. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,967,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

