Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LH. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average of $234.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

