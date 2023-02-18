Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 770

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 770 ($9.35) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 600 ($7.28) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 589 ($7.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.23) to GBX 770 ($9.35) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Lancashire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 750 ($9.10) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $678.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

