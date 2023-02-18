Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,615 shares of company stock worth $6,151,394. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.