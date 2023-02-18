LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.14.

LCII stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

