Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 2.07% of Learn CW Investment worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,598,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Learn CW Investment during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Learn CW Investment during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LCW opened at $10.26 on Friday. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Learn CW Investment Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.