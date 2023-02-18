Lido Staked ETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.82 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,668.33 or 0.06783017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.82 billion and $5.23 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,147,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,142,979.731905 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,672.32871919 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,641,584.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

