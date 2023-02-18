Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $378.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $321.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

