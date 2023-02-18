LINK Price Reaches $45.60 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $307.07 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $45.60 or 0.00184727 BTC on popular exchanges.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

