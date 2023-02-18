Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-B) Shares Down 2.9%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-B – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $10.00. 1,235,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.